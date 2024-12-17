AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report: 12/14/24

For six straight weeks, "AEW Collision" was able to stay above the 300,000 viewer mark, before drawing the worst number in the show's history two weeks ago. The November 30 edition only pulled in 144,000 viewers, however, it also took place during a different time slot at 4PM EST instead of its normal start time of 8PM, making it no surprise that the rating was lower than usual. That being said, this past weekend AEW went head-to-head with WWE Saturday Night's Main Event from 8PM-10PM, causing "Collision" to post its lowest total viewership ever in its usual 8PM time slot.

According to Wrestlenomics, "Collision" averaged 246,000 viewers and a 0.09 in the key 18-49 demographic. When comparing both categories to the previous week, total viewership decreased by 12%, while seeing a 29% increase in the 18-49 demo. "Collision's" numbers compared to December last year continue to disappoint, with total viewership declining by 43% and the 18-49 demo going down by a whopping 47%. In addition, "Collision" has failed to eclipse the 400,000 viewer mark since the Grand Slam edition of the show on September 28.

AEW not only went up against Saturday Night's Main Event, which drew 1,590,000 viewers, but also the Heisman Trophy presentation on ESPN, averaging 2,251,000 viewers, and The NBA Cup semi-final game on ABC, pulling in 1,890,000 viewers. "Collision's" YouTube numbers for Saturday's show also haven't performed well, with Mark Briscoe versus Kyle Fletcher in the Continental Classic being the most watched segment at just over 120,000 views.

