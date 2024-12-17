Will Ospreay Surveys His Path To AEW Continental Classic Finals, Rival Weighs In

Will Ospreay is the only man left in the 2024 AEW Continental Classic tournament to remain undefeated, as he currently sits on six points with three matches still to go against Darby Allin, Ricochet, and Brody King. With arguably the toughest stretch of his campaign still to come, Ospreay took to X to assess his dangerous road to Worlds End on December 28.

Gonna be a rough week of fighting to make the final of the C2. 6 points in the bank, another 9 points to gain. This week for @AEW 12/18 #AEWDynamite in Washington D.C

Vs Darby Allin 12/21 #AEWCollision in New York

Vs Ricochet pic.twitter.com/Z43cwkfI2f — Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) December 17, 2024

"Gonna be a rough week of fighting to make the final of the C2. 6 points in the bank, another 9 points to gain. This week for @AEW 12/18 #AEWDynamite in Washington D.C Vs Darby Allin. 12/21 #AEWCollision in New York Vs Ricochet." Ricochet spotted this post, and despite both men being friends in real life, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion promised Ospreay that he isn't leaving the Hammerstein Ballroom with all three points. "Love you, Bruv. But you're not getting 3 off my back. See you in New York."This prompted Ospreay to suggest a gentlemen's agreement for their match that if the 20 minute time limit approaches, the two men will turn into Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje at UFC 300.

Love you, Bruv. But you're not getting 3 off my back. See you in New York. https://t.co/xef1Iurpv5 — Ricochet (@KingRicochet) December 17, 2024

Gentlemen's agreement. If there is one minute before the time elapses. You & me stand in the middle of the ring and throw bombs till one of us drops. Holloway style. Stand & Bang. I ain't drawing with you again. #AEWCollision https://t.co/d2w88zOjSd — Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) December 17, 2024

"Gentlemen's agreement. If there is one minute before the time elapses. You & me stand in the middle of the ring and throw bombs till one of us drops. Holloway style. Stand & Bang. I ain't drawing with you again. #AEWCollision." The two men's match at the fifth anniversary special of "AEW Dynamite" in October ended in a double pin and was forced to be restarted, but when the match was restarted, they were both attacked by International Champion Konosuke Takeshita. However, Ricochet has agreed to this agreement, meaning that the fans in New York are almost guaranteed to get a winner this time around.