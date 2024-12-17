Matt Hardy Shares Fan Footage Of Brother Jeff's Swanton Bomb From TNA Final Resolution

This past Friday, The Hardys retained their TNA World Tag Team Championship against Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards of The System in a Tables match at Final Resolution. Watching Jeff and Matt Hardy compete in Tables matches or hardcore stipulations is always a treat, especially due to Jeff undoubtedly aiming to perform an extra death-defying Swanton Bomb at some point, and this time was no different. During the match, Jeff hit a Swanton Bomb off the top of a railing in the stands through a table, leading Matt to share a better view of the moment on social media, crediting his brother for still being able to accurately perform the move, and expressing his appreciation to see him wrestle at full health.

"Here's an absolutely amazing fancam viewpoint of @JEFFHARDYBRAND's extraordinary Swanton Bomb from #TNAFinalResolution. It's unbelievable that after 33 years of physically damaging his body via pro wrestling, Brother Nero can still do this with pinpoint accuracy. Jeff is an anomaly. We are both blessed to be healthy enough to be doing this at such a high level."

Here's an absolutely amazing fancam viewpoint of @JEFFHARDYBRAND's extraordinary Swanton Bomb from #TNAFinalResolution. It's unbelievable that after 33 years of physically damaging his body via pro wrestling, Brother Nero can still do this with pinpoint accuracy. Jeff is an... pic.twitter.com/Pb37Mu0IAR — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 17, 2024

Both Jeff and Matt Hardy elected not to renew their AEW contracts earlier this year after being unhappy with their creative direction in the company, and have been competing in TNA ever since. In addition to becoming TNA World Tag Team Champions, The Hardys have also had the opportunity to wrestle stars such as Moose, Matt Riddle, and KUSHIDA, while also partnering with Joe Hendry this past August.