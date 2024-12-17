Kurt Angle Laughingly Says WWE's Vince McMahon Will 'Go To Hell' In Old Interview

Even after Vince McMahon was forced to resign from WWE following a lawsuit accusing him of sex trafficking and abuse, there's curiously been very few former, and current, WWE talents that have come out to condemn him. In fact, Bret Hart is among the few to do so, while other high profile names, like John Cena and Mick Foley, have continued to show support for McMahon, drawing controversy in the process.

As it turns out, Hart had been joined at the party by fellow WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, though he, nor Angle, didn't even know it. Just two days ago, "Inside the Ropes" posted a clip from a live interview Angle gave back in 2022, the same year McMahon would briefly retire from WWE after allegations of payoffs to cover up various scandals emerged. And Angle's answer to the question regarding how crazy McMahon is almost seems prophetic two years later.

"He's f***ing crazy, you know," Angle said with a laugh. "Sometimes he gives me this look, like, he wants to kick my ass. You know, Vince has this way about him that he just likes to... I don't know what it is. I don't know what it is about Vince; he's so complicated... He just does some crazy s**t and to be an owner, a CEO of a company and to do some of the s**t that he does it's just...it's like 'What the f***, man? Like, you're the boss, man, you can't be doing this crazy stuff.' And I don't want to say all the crazy stuff he does because you know some of the stuff is more private but Vince is a very special individual and he's going to go to hell when he dies."

