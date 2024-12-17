Jesse Ventura Opens Up About Squashing His Heat With WWE

Jesse "The Body" Ventura made his return to WWE television when he joined the commentary desk this past weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event. Ventura was invited to visit "WWE Raw" in August after having not appeared on WWE TV for over a decade, mostly due to his sour relationship with former CEO Vince McMahon, whose departure made it easier for him to consider future appearances in the company. On "Busted Open Radio," Ventura expressed his feelings towards finally coming back to WWE, and revealed some of the reasons why he decided it was time to return.

"I have mixed emotions about it. I will say this, a number of weeks ago when I first made contact and I went to I think it was 'Raw' ... what impressed me the most when I went over there, was that when I arrived at the arena, Triple H was there to greet me. He was there waiting for me and that made me feel wanted ... one of the reasons I came back was for my kids, because I'm getting up there now and the day is going to come where I stumble off this planet, and I wanted to set up a deal and the WWE is the only place it could be done in their legends thing, that if people make money off my name, I want my kids to get a piece of the action."

Ventura made it clear that WWE could continue to benefit from his name, but insisted on benefiting from their recent partnership as well, with his children being the priority.

