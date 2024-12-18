Kofi Kingston Blames Rey Mysterio For New Day Not Appearing On WWE Raw

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are letting hate fuel them. Just weeks after giving Big E the boot from The New Day, the former WWE Tag Team Champions, the dastardly duo was kicked out of the WWE locker room by Rey Mysterio on "Raw," and Kingston says fans of the group can take their frustrations to the WWE Hall of Famer.

"I'm seeing that many people were very upset that we didn't get to come out & address the crowd last night on #WWERaw as advertised," Kingston wrote on social media. "Blame 'locker room leader' [Rey Mysterio]. Since he denied us a place to change into our work clothes, we could not work. So we went home. Thanks Rey."

I'm seeing that many people were very upset that we didn't get to come out & address the crowd last night on #WWERaw as advertised. Blame "locker room leader" @reymysterio. Since he denied us a place to change into our work clothes, we could not work. So we went home. Thanks Rey. — Kofi Kingston (@TrueKofi) December 17, 2024

Mysterio cited Kingston and Woods's treatment of former WWE Champion Big E, as the two blamed him for his lengthy absence from the group and WWE in general, despite it being well known that Big E suffered a broken neck in 2022 after a mishap at the hands of Ridge Holland. Nevertheless, the duo felt slighted by Big E putting his health and his life in front of Kingston and Woods's careers. The duo went to "WWE NXT" not long after E's injury, even winning the developmental brand's tag team titles for a spell.

It is not clear if Big E will ever return to active competition. The former NXT Champion has been very positive about his recovery, but is taking it slowly, and not even considering in-ring physicality until he finds himself totally and completely healed, no matter how long that might take.