Maven Says These Two WWE Stars Were Troublesome

Former WWE star-turned-successful wrestling YouTuber Maven Huffman is no stranger to telling stories about his time in the company and his antics on the road.

He recently appeared on "Wrestling Shoot Interviews" to talk about all things wrestling and answer fan questions, including who was known to cause the most trouble in the four years he was on the road. Huffman brought up Bob Holly, calling him a bully, but only in the sense that one needed to earn his respect.

"Once you earn guys' respect, they stop being a bully," Maven said. "Once they realize [that you can take] a beating and dole one out. Maddest Bob ever got at me was me not hitting him hard enough."

He explained that he would travel with Holly when they were working singles matches together. He said Holly was given a mandate to test him and "lay everything in" to see how tough his competitor was.

"[They said] 'Beat the hell out of him and let's see when he comes back through the curtain if he was a problem with it.' Not once. I never did," he said.

Huffman also said that Randy Orton was his notorious troublemaking self back in his younger years, when Huffman was still with WWE. He explained that he and Orton would be pulled aside almost every week, but it was just "Randy being Randy."

"We were in a tanning salon one time," he said. "I went in to pay, I'm getting to tanning and Randy comes and grabs me one time. He's like, 'We gotta go.' I'm like, 'Why?' He's like, 'They charged me so I pissed on the tanning bed."

