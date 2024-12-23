The Godfather Recalls Scrapped Plans For WWE In-Ring Return

One of the most infamous Royal Rumble match moments came in 1998 when Mick Foley entered three times as Cactus Jack, Mankind, and then Dude Love. The concept of a wrestler entering a match multiple times under different personas was supposedly going to be re-created by WWE Hall of Famer Charles Wright, best known as The Godfather.

On his podcast "Poddin' Ain't Easy," Godfather talked about the scrapped plans for what would have been his in-ring return.

"When COVID hit, I agreed to come out to that [Andrè The Giant Memorial Battle Royal] and that was going to be — I was going to come out as Kama, get eliminated, then I was gonna come back as Godfather, get eliminated, and then I was gonna ... I don't even remember what, I know that the last thing was Papa Shango and the lights were gonna go out and everybody, whoever was left, [laughs in character], and COVID hit and they didn't do it," Godfather revealed.

2020 was the only time that the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal did not take place since the match's inception in 2014 at WrestleMania 30. Godfather's appearance would have come at WrestleMania 36, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was risky for WWE to have so many people in close contact at one time, with the match having around 20 participants in the ring together from the start.

"It was hard because they're so PG and, when they see me, the audience wants to yell, 'Where's the Hoes?'" Godfather said. "You might see me down at ... once they go on Netflix I wouldn't be [surprised]. I mean, I'm still under contract. I'm still under contract with them so I'm sure you might see me pop up."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Poddin' Ain't Easy" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.