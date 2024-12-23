Riddle Recalls His Stop-Start Journey To WWE

In September 2023, Matt Riddle's time in WWE came to an abrupt and controversial end, leaving fans speculating about his future.

Speaking on the "Developmentally Speaking" podcast, Riddle reflected on his WWE tryout and the connection he made that led to his involvement with Evolve before ultimately signing with WWE.

"You know, having gotten fired from the UFC for smoking weed and having a mushroom tattoo on your rib cage, even if you're a decent-looking ripped dude that can wrestle, [it] wasn't enough for them [WWE]. So at that point, they took a pass on me," said Riddle. "But at the time, Ken Shamrock was working for them, and they suggested or asked, have you ever heard of Evolve, and would you ever consider working for them."

Even after he eventually made it to WWE, there were some new set of concerns that he had to deal with, primarily worried about being overshadowed in an increasingly crowded roster.

"I think that was my biggest concern going to WWE. A lot of guys get lost in the shuffle. At this time, they're signing everybody and anyone, you know? But the only reason I wasn't signed is because I smoke too much weed, and that was an issue then. Now it's not an issue at all," Riddle said. "But with WWE, it was a smart move. I have kids, I'll get paid more money, and be on a television product where, even if I do get fired ... I knew once you work for WWE your value goes through the roof."

Riddle, who continues to ply his craft on the independent wrestling scene, recently opened up more about his time in WWE, and admitted that he felt relieved after his release from the promotion.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Developmentally Speaking" podcast and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.