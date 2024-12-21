Riddle Explains Why Vince McMahon Wouldn't Let Randy Orton Ride A Camel In WWE

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was known for his various idiosyncrasies, some of which were hard to understand. Matt Riddle, who worked under McMahon during his time in WWE, has recalled one such instance which left him a little puzzled.

Riddle, during his WWE run, teamed with Randy Orton, with the two winning the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships on two occasions, and had an unusual entrance during one of their tag team title defenses. The former UFC star, who was known for his laidback demeanor on-screen, rode to the ring in a camel at the Crown Jewel show in 2021, when he and Orton were to defend their titles against AJ Styles and Omos. While Riddle arrived at the ring on a camel, Orton wasn't afforded one as he walked beside Riddle and the camel. Riddle, in a recent interview with "Developmentally Speaking," has recalled the reason why McMahon forbade Orton from sitting atop a camel.

"I remember when we were in Saudi and I rode the camel and Randy was like, 'I want to ride a camel.' I was like, 'Yeah, Randy — get Randy on a camel.' And then Vince was like, 'No.' Randy's like, 'Why not?' He's [Vince] like, 'Your character wouldn't ride a camel.' What a simple answer, you know?" said Riddle.

At the show, Riddle and Orton successfully defended their titles but lost it a few months later to Alpha Academy, before regaining it once again for their second and final run with the titles.

Further in the interview, Riddle added that despite McMahon's eccentricities, he loved working under him, as well as the current WWE creative head, Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

