WWE HOFer Teddy Long Has Some Advice For Absent AEW Star Ricky Starks

Ricky Starks has been a member of the AEW roster since 2020, though it's been more than nine months since fans have seen the wrestler on TV. Reasons for his absence have not been confirmed, though some believe Tony Khan is keeping Starks off AEW TV under the assumption he's headed to WWE when his contract expires. During a recent interview with Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, former WWE star Teddy Long offered some advice for Starks when the topic of his absence came up.

"Here's what Ricky Starks needs to understand — he's under contract," Long said. "They're paying you, so just wait until they get ready. That's all you got to do. Just while you're off, get in the gym. Keep yourself in shape, you know what I mean? Stay ready, so when you do get that call, you're ready to go."

Though Starks has largely remained quiet throughout his time off, the former FTW Champion returned to the independent scene last month. Starks made a surprise appearance for GCW that was quickly followed by the announcement that he'd be returning for a match against Matt Cardona in December. However, after negative comments made by GCW star Effy towards AEW CEO Tony Khan garnered attention online, Starks was pulled from the event.

Things seem to have settled down between AEW and GCW, with Cardona and Chris Jericho appearing in both promotions to further their new feud. While it seems Jericho is able to work GCW events, there has been no indication yet that Starks will return to the promotion.

