WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Says TNA's Worst Decision Involves Tessa Blanchard

Controversial professional wrestler Tessa Blanchard was recently brought back into TNA Wrestling, attacking Jordynne Grace at the company's Final Resolution event last week. WWE's Booker T already shared his thoughts on Blanchard's TNA return, stating that he didn't see an issue because fences were clearly mended between the two sides. However, speaking on "The Hall of Fame," Booker also looked back with distaste on the promotion's decision to have Blanchard win the Impact World Championship in 2020.

"When they did that, I was the first one against it," Booker said. "I said, 'That was the worst decision TNA has ever made, since its existence.' ... And guess what? I was 100% right."

Blanchard defeated Sami Callihan in January 2020 to become the promotion's new world champion. While Booker clarified that he was a fan of Blanchard as an in-ring talent, the WWE Hall of Famer is against the idea of a woman winning the primary world title.

"There are lines that we don't cross because those lines — sometimes we can't cross back over," Booker continued. "That's the way I see that."

Regardless of the initial decision to put the title on Blanchard, the situation didn't end up working out for the promotion. TNA management stripped her of the championship after Blanchard took a leave of absence during the earlier days of the COVID-19 pandemic, and her recent return marks her first time back in the company since.

Upon winning the Impact World Championship, Blanchard became the focus of controversy when several wrestlers came forward accusing her of using a racial slur against wrestler La Rosa Negra in 2017. Shortly after the story became public, La Rosa Negra released a statement sharing her hope that everyone could learn from the situation and move on.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Hall of Fame" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.