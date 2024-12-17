WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Reacts To Tessa Blanchard's TNA Return

After spending over a year working for CMLL in Mexico, Tessa Blanchard returned to the US scene this past Friday when she showed up at TNA Final Resolution. To say this was a controversial moment would be like saying a James Cameron film made a lot of money. Not only does Blanchard remain polarizing to many following an incident where she allegedly spit at fellow wrestler La Rosa Negra and called her a racial slur, but TNA controversially chose to keep Blanchard's return a secret, with news only leaking hours before she appeared.

Fortunately for Blanchard, she has WWE Hall of Famer Booker T on her side. On the latest episode of the "Hall of Fame" podcast, an unprompted Booker made a case for Blanchard being let back into the wrestling world, apparently unaware that she never left.

"I just want to put this out there that I've already seen criticisms of Tessa Blanchard being back and people still wanting to try and cancel her," Booker said. "Man, y'all get off of it man, get off of it. And the thing is, if something was said, if an apology was made and fences were mended, we should be able to move on.

"One thing about certain things, just say, for instance, that get out of there in the social media sphere, everybody knew about it, but don't nobody really know what's going on...I'm serious, everybody know about the story, don't nobody know what's going on... So my thing is guys, get off of all this hate and let Tessa Blanchard, hopefully, try to resurrect her career and go out there and redo this thing all over again. Let's just look at it as this, a redo. Let's look at it as that."

