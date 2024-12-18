WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Reacts To Chelsea Green Winning US Title

This past weekend at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, Chelsea Green became the first ever Women's United States Champion after defeating Michin in the tournament final. Green has easily been one of the most entertaining characters on "WWE SmackDown" over the past year, often catching the audience's attention with her comedy skits alongside Piper Niven and her never-ending feuds with both Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce. However, it became noticeable that WWE fans slowly began to root for Green as the year went on, with the crowd being behind her at Money in the Bank and often cheering for her during the Women's United States Championship tournament. Speaking on "The Hall Of Fame," Booker T credited Green for her recent work, and explained why she earned the title.

"She deserves it. That goes back to that saying that my brother told me a long time ago. He said just do the job to the best of your ability till something else comes along, and that's what Chelsea's been doing. She's just been going out, doing the job every single night to the best of her ability win or lose, it hadn't been about that, it's been about her going out and performing at the highest level she possibly could every single night and if everybody adopted that same sentiment, man I'm going tell you they will put themselves in a better place."

Booker also noted how the entire roster can't be on top at the same time, but if you continue to do your job to the best of your ability, you've put yourself in a position to eventually reach the brass ring someday.

