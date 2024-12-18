WWE Raw Viewership & Ratings Report: 12/16/24

Last week, "WWE Raw" earned its second-lowest viewership of the year, only pulling in 1,386,000 viewers after going up against "Monday Night Football" on three different networks, which garnered over 18 million viewers combined. Fortunately, the red brand was able to bounce back after last week's low rating, returning to a similar number they've been averaging since the show reverted back to its two-hour format in October.

According to Wrestlenomics, "Raw" averaged 1,533,000 viewers and posted a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic. When comparing both categories to the previous week, total viewership increased by 11% with the 18-49 demo going up by 12%. "Raw's" numbers have also been impressive compared to December 2023, with total viewership growing by 17% after averaging 1,315,000 viewers last year, with the 18-49 demo also increasing by 20% from a 0.40 rating. "Raw" ranked #3 on cable on the night in the 18-49 demo, trailing behind the Atlanta Falcons versus Las Vegas Raiders 'Monday Night Football' game on ESPN, which posted a 1.08, as well as its pre-game show which drew a 0.51. A Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears game also aired on ABC, which pulled in 13,066,000 viewers and a 3.11 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Despite the increase in viewership this week, according to WrestleTix, "Raw" sold 10,968 tickets, which is the lowest tickets distributed for any WWE event in the TD Garden throughout the last two years. Survivor Series 2022 and "Raw" from March last year sold over 13,000 tickets, while "WWE SmackDown" sold over 11,000 tickets in September 2023. "Raw's" most recent visit to the TD Garden in July also sold more seats, distributing 12,566 tickets.

