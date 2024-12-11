WWE Raw Viewership & Ratings Report: 12/9/24

"WWE Raw" has consistently hovered around 1.5 million viewers since reverting back to its two-hour format in October. Last week's edition of the program drew the highest number the red brand has seen since August, due to high profile matches such as Seth Rollins versus Sami Zayn and GUNTHER versus Dominik Mysterio taking place, as well as the explosive breakup of The New Day. However, this Monday's "Raw" couldn't be more different.

According to Wrestlenomics, "Raw" averaged 1,386,000 viewers and posted a 0.43 in the key 18-49 demographic, which is the lowest number the show has drawn since the September 13 edition. When comparing both categories to the week prior, total viewership was down by 19% and the 18-49 demo also dropped by 20%. Despite pulling in its second-worst audience of 2024, "Raw's" overall viewership compared to this time last year is up by 18%, with the 18-49 demo also increasing by 20%.

"Raw" still managed to rank #3 on cable for the night in the 18-49 demo, trailing behind "Monday Night Football" and its pre-game program on ESPN. It's possible that the NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and The Cincinnati Bengals could be the main reason for "Raw's" poor rating on Monday night, as the game not only aired across ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2, but also was featured in a special "Simpsons"-themed telecast on Disney+ and ESPN+. All three networks combined averaged 18,645,000 viewers for the game. Hopefully when "Raw" moves to Netflix in January, they'll be better suited to compete with the remainder of the NFL season on Monday nights.

