WWE Hall Of Famer Recalls Promotion Doing King Kong Bundy 'Dirty' In The '90s

For most wrestling fans, the late wrestling legend King Kong Bundy is best remembered for headlining WrestleMania 2 against Hulk Hogan, and for being defeated by Undertakear at WrestleMania XI, making Bundy the fourth man to fall to Taker during his record breaking WrestleMania streak. For fellow WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, however, Bundy will always be remembered as the guy who got a raw deal during his second run with WWE in the 90s.

During a discussion on older WWE content being moved to the "WWE Vault" YouTube channel on the most recent episode of "Kliq This," Nash recalled a story of WWE putting the screws to Bundy shortly after he made his return, by not allowing him to use an important part of his persona.

"Bundy was a good dude," Nash said. "I remember...they did him so dirty too, man. So he came back, and he had a job match. And...so he beat the guy, and [he] f*****g covered him, and he [the ref] goes 'One, two, three.' Bundy looked at him and he goes 'No, five!' I think Joey Morella was the f*****g referee, and he said 'No m**********r, we're not doing that.'"

For those unaware, Bundy established himself as a star during the 1980s by defeating opponents with a five count, a sign that Bundy had beaten his opponents so thoroughly that they would be laid out longer than the traditional three count. Though Bundy is the most famous wrestler to use the "five count," the concept was later briefly used by WWE star Big E while he was in "NXT," and proved integral to helping Big E become NXT Champion.

