Bully Ray Doesn't Think This WWE Raw Storyline Is Working

CM Punk and Seth Rollins exchanged scathing words before their heated pull-apart brawl on the December 16 "WWE Raw." The verbal jabs escalated tension between the two stars, with Rollins accusing Punk of deserting the promotion for nine years, while Punk fired back, comparing Rollins to the average fan. Their altercation ended in chaos, furthering the heated feud between the pair. On "Busted Open Radio," co-host Bully Ray shared his thoughts on the segment. According to Bully, Rollins missed an opportunity to command the audience's attention.

"If I'm Seth Rollins ... I'm demanding the crowd's attention. Meaning, I would do something like this: 'Folks, I want to talk to you about something that you've heard over and over and over again, but this time I want you to really think about it," Bully said. "He left. And why did he leave? Because he couldn't be in the last match at WrestleMania. He was wrestling The Undertaker, and that wasn't good enough for him." Bully felt Rollins should have cut a more simmering style of promo rather than amplifying the situation with his tone and delivery. When asked whether the storyline is resonating, Bully expressed doubts.

"I don't [think it's resonating]. ... If you wanted anything to stick, you would have had to leave it off on Seth's verbiage. Once the physicality starts, then everyone forgets. And then it's just even Steven again," Bully said. "Seth is yelling and screaming about it. And he's trying to convey anger, frustration, but what he's doing is showing that he's too emotional about it." The mounting animosity between Punk and Rollins will culminate on January 6 when "Raw" debuts on Netflix.

