AEW Continental Classic 2024 Tournament Results 12/18, AEW Dynamite

The 2024 Continental Classic continued during "AEW Dynamite" with action in the Blue and Gold Leagues.

Shelton Benjamin chalked up a victory over The Beast Mortos after less than nine minutes of action, securing three points to push his total up to six with two more matches to go. The loss marked Mortos' fourth out of five with just one left to go, mathematically eliminated from the tournament and at risk of running a zero point total, and his issues looked to be compounded after the match as The Hurt Syndicate entered the ring and beat him down. TNT Champion Daniel Garcia emerged to interrupt the ambush and challenge the group to a fight, joined by Mortos' next Blue League opponent Mark Briscoe in a failed attempt at making the save; Lashley and Benjamin got the better of Garcia and Briscoe thanks to MVP and his cane, with Benjamin holding up the TNT Championship to close the segment. Benjamin will face Garcia this Saturday before his final bout against reigning Continental Champion Okada.

Darby Allin and Will Ospreay met for the first-time ever in the Gold League, with Allin taking the win in the maiden bout and thus earning three points to equal Ospreay's standing at six points with two matches left to go. The match was perhaps best characterized by a Styles Clash from Ospreay to Allin off of the apron onto the floor, ultimately demonstrating Allin's endurance to fight back into the bout for the match-winning Coffin Drop. Allin's opponent on Saturday, Claudio Castagnoli, emerged after the bell to survey the situation. Castagnoli is himself on six points in the group, having last lost against Ospreay, but boasts a win over Allin just a week prior to the tournament starting.