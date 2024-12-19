AEW Dynamite 12/18/2024: 3 Things We Loved And Hated

Christian Cage and HOOK are currently entangled in a very personal feud after The Patriarchy was found to be responsible for the devastating attack on HOOK's father, Taz. HOOK escalated his revenge plot onto Cage with a run-by attack on the December 11 episode of "AEW Dynamite," and this week, Cage and HOOK looked towards tag team combat as both of them brought in some backup in the form of Nick Wayne and Katsuyori Shibata respectively.

Now, the match was just fine. Wayne's kissy faces towards the crowd at the beginning of the match gave me a severe case of the ick, so I will frequently refer to him as "Icky Nicky" for the remainder of this piece. However, for as much as Icky Nicky sent chills down my spine with his overall cocky demeanor as Cage's beloved son, I am glad that he was the one to get the win tonight and not Cage.

Icky Nicky and Shibata's segments during the match really stood out to me. Wayne performed well alongside a veteran like Shibata, and he fed off of the older man's experience in order to take his own wrestling to the next level. Shibata and Wayne had a decent lock-up that wasn't all that painful to watch, considering Wayne's inexperience. If Wayne can continue to get veterans to learn from in such an involved way, I can see him making a really positive impact on the AEW's men's midcard in a few years, which is always exciting to hear. There must be some similar degree of faith in Wayne's growing abilities within AEW booking, as Icky Nicky stole the victory with a pinfall on Shibata. That's a big deal for someone as young as he is! I'm glad he got that opportunity — even if this was just a pit stop on the endurance race that is HOOK and Cage's feud, it must have felt incredibly validating to be the one to score the victory.

HOOK's performance was fine, but I really enjoyed how he didn't take the pinfall in this match. It sucks that Shibata had to eat a pin, but with this feud as contentious as it is ("contentious" being how fragile it seems, considering that fans don't particularly seem to enjoy HOOK's work), I think it was a wise decision to not have HOOK get pinned. When you pin HOOK — even if it wasn't by Cage — it screeches the feud to a halt, because how are we supposed to think him credible? The finish here was exactly what both boys needed: have Wayne get the pin to build his credibility, and protect HOOK from a pin that would've stopped his feud in its tracks.

Even if it didn't produce Match of the Night, this match was still useful for Wayne and HOOK. I think both HOOK and Icky Nicky walked out of this match just a bit better than they were when they walked in, and that progress — however small — is very exciting.

Written by Angeline Phu