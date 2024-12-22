Jesse Ventura Breaks Down Attitudinal Changes In WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Jesse "The Body" Ventura returned to WWE recently, after signing a Legends contract and joining the commentary table for "Saturday Night's Main Event." The former Governor of Minnesota hadn't been involved in a WWE production since 1999 when he was a guest referee for the main event of SummerSlam, and hadn't done commentary for the promotion in an even longer time.

In a new interview with "WFAN," Ventura said that the company has changed for the better.

"I'm very pleased. The whole attitude there is different. They all seem very focused on being successful," Ventura said, explaining that he had no intention of "getting over" at the event. "I'm already over. My job is to come in and make them as great as they can be, and if I do that, then I'll make more money."

Ventura also noted that WWE's schedule is much lighter than it was in the '80s when he was an active participant. He credits the company with having more awareness than it did back then.

"I think it's a case of them realizing the stress they're putting the talent under," Ventura said, noting that the new style of wrestling can't be done as repetitively as the style from his day. "The wrestling [style] today I believe you're only gonna have half the lifetime."

The WWE legend believes that while wrestlers aren't abusing their bodies with chemicals the way his generation did, the "tumbling" and athleticism of the new style is going to take just as grave a toll.