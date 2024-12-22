WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray Discusses The Toll The Industry Takes On Relationships

Life as a professional wrestler is complicated for many reasons, and while things have gotten better in recent years, the unrelenting travel schedule has been a source of tension across countless relationships. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray detailed the difficulty associated with maintaining romantic relationships with people outside the industry.

"It's difficult — it's brutal — on a relationship," Bully said. "Now, no WWE star [is] on the road nearly as much as back in the day."

Despite the easier schedule, there are challenges that go beyond simply spending time apart. One situation in which things can easily become complicated is when a wrestler has to work a storyline with an onscreen romantic partner, such as Dominik Mysterio has had with both Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley over the last few years. While his relationships with both women have gotten flirtatious and Mysterio has even kissed Morgan onscreen, WWE has maintained some degree of ambiguity, avoiding the more risque interactions of the past.