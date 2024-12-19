Tony Schiavone Details Initial Reaction To AEW's Continental Classic

The conclusion to the 2024 Continental Classic tournament is rapidly approaching, and much like the inaugural competition in 2023, the round robin tournament has been a big focus of AEW programming since the Thanksgiving Eve edition of "AEW Dynamite." Tony Schiavone was asked about the competition on his "What Happened When?" podcast, and while he didn't know if it could be pulled off originally, he has thoroughly enjoyed calling all the action.

"When it first came out last year, I was kind of like scratching my head about it. You know sometimes tournaments don't work, that has been the case in wrestling, but this has been really, really good. We have seen great matches, I think we have seen Kyle Fletcher come in to his own during this tournament, obviously Will Ospreay has been great in this tournament as well, Claudio Castagnoli, and I know I'm going to miss some running the list down. Kazuchika Okada, we've got some great stars in this tournament ... but I've really enjoyed the matches, I really have, and I'm saying that as a wrestling fan, not necessarily a person who 'shills for the company.' I really have enjoyed it."

The final league matches will all take place at the Hammerstein Ballroom on "Christmas Collision" and "Dynamite on 34th Street," with a total of nine matches taking place across the two events. Once all of the league matches have taken place, the top two from each league will move on to Worlds End on December 28, where the final four will compete in two semi-final matches, with the winners moving on to the final later that same night to determine who will enter 2025 as the Continental Champion.

