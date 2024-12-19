Tommy Dreamer Assesses Direction For WWE Feud Between Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley have been locked in a heated rivalry since April, and over the last eight months, Morgan has wound up with both Dominik Mysterio and the Women's World Championship in her possession. The two women have faced one another in singles matches several times this year, and it was announced yesterday that Morgan will once again defend her title against Ripley, this time during the "WWE Raw" premiere on Netflix. Speaking on "Busted Open After Dark," former WWE star Tommy Dreamer predicted that the storyline will come to a close following that match.

"By that time, it has to be done," Dreamer said. "They have stretched this out a long, long time. Injuries have set this back, right? But if Liv somehow continues to beat Rhea, then it's time for Rhea maybe to move over to 'SmackDown.'"

On the other hand, Dreamer believes Ripley defeating Morgan to win the Women's World Championship as "Raw" makes the move to streaming would solidify her position atop the division. Additionally, Dreamer noted that Becky Lynch seems to be approaching her wrestling return, and a feud against either Morgan or Ripley could be the perfect thing to heat up ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41.

"With Becky on the horizon, Liv would be fresh as fresh can be, with 'The Man' coming after her," Dreamer continued. "Rhea going over to 'SmackDown,' maybe [doing] something with Nia [Jax], could be very, very interesting, and add a whole new dynamic if they're going to switch."

Dreamer noted that the booking decision will likely come down to who Netflix wants to stay on "Raw." One thing that Dreamer feels convinced of is that Ripley and Morgan will stay separated after next month's match.

