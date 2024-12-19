AEW's Jeff Jarrett Says It's Hard To Bet Against This Star

AEW is currently in the midst of hosting the Continental Classic, in which stars such as Kyle Fletcher and Kazuchika Okada have taken the lead in the Blue League, while the Gold League remains tightly contested between four stars, all tied with six points each. Coming into the tournament, talent such as Will Ospreay and Darby Allin looked to be favorites to become the new Continental Champion. However, on "My World," WWE Hall Of Famer Jeff Jarrett explained why betting against Okada to retain his title remains a difficult choice.

"I believe it's Excalibur that coined the term or maybe it's Nigel, most successful tournament wrestler in history, I think they're kind of letting them lead with that with Okada. How do you bet against Okada, and I know Fletcher jumped out to a big lead and Claudio and you've got talent out the wazoo across the board, but I'm curious to see where we go and how they're going to lay it out and at Worlds End, you're going to get both semi-finals and a final. So the guys in the tournament still have their work cut out. I still find it hard to bet against Okada."

Okada has competed in four Continental Classic matches so far, defeating the likes of The Beast Mortos and Mark Briscoe, tying Daniel Garcia in a time limit draw, and losing only once to Kyle Fletcher, being the only participant with a 3-1 record.

