Why Dominik Mysterio Would Take Eddie Guerrero, Three Current WWE Stars In A Barfight

The eternal "Mount Rushmore" question is a common occurrence in professional wrestling interviews, with performers frequently forced to name their four favorite industry titans. "No-Contest Wrestling" has come up with a variation of the question that asks wrestlers to name which fellow athletes they would like to have at their side during a bar fight, and Dominik Mysterio is the latest to make his picks.

"I'm gonna throw Eddie [Guerrero] in there," Mysterio said. "Only reason being I know he was a bad dude. He was the sweetest guy."

Mysterio then told a brief story from his childhood, in which he witnessed Guerrero effortlessly flipping over heavy crates full of cables and other production equipment. The young wrestler recalled his mother attempting to shield his vision from Guerrero's angry outburst, which was brought on after a timing miscue.

"It was like [a] very Latino temper," Mysterio continued. "So I'm gonna go with my man, uncle Eddie. Number two — Bronson Reed."

The Judgment Day performer called Reed one of his "boys" in the WWE locker room, sharing that they're both big fans of chicken tenders. The other performers Mysterio listed were Damian Priest and Jacob Fatu, as Mysterio connected with Fatu over their shared California background. However, regarding Priest, Mysterio stated that he hasn't forgiven the wrestler for his transgressions against The Judgment Day and he isn't reminiscing over past glory days by choosing his former ally.

"I don't remember the good old days — I remember what he's useful for, and that's a big ass dude that gets people out of the way," Mysterio said.

