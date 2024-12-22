WWE's Dominik Mysterio Reminisces About 'Special' WrestleMania Entrance In 2023

After he and Rhea Ripley invaded the house of his father Rey Mysterio in December 2022, Dominik Mysterio was "arrested" and subjected to "hard time" in prison. This prison stint later came full circle as Dominik entered the stage of WWE WrestleMania 39 via a police van while secured in handcuffs. Initially, Dominik felt disappointed with his entrance idea. Upon further reflection, however, Mysterio came to cherish it as a unique opportunity.

"I remember like the day of the show, once the video package and everything came out, my original thought I was a bit bummed out because I was like man, I wish I could have done the big ramp, big Mania entrance," Dominik told "No-Contest Wrestling" podcast. "But then like the more I sat and thought about it, I was like man, no f*** that, this is special. I have a special entrance for myself.

"Everyone goes down the ramp, but not everyone has a memorable entrance. On my second WrestleMania, to have my own entrance with the paddy wagon in handcuffs, the whole video package, honestly it was a huge blessing to just be a part of that because I really feel like that entrance is gonna live forever."

According to Dominik, WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque informed him of this entrance idea two weeks before WrestleMania 39. From there, Dominik flew out to New York City to film content for the video package hyping his match against his father Rey Mysterio. Thanks to some assistance from Bad Bunny, Rey later defeated "Prison Dom" with a Frog Splash.

