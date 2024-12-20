AEW CEO Tony Khan Headlines 2024 Variety Dealmakers List Alongside WWE's Nick Khan

"Variety" has revealed its 2024 Dealmakers list, honoring and celebrating those in the entertainment industry who have landed big deals over the past 12 months. Headlining the 2024 class is AEW President Tony Khan for securing the new media rights deal with Warner Brothers Discovery.

Khan commented on being included in the list and is proud about what he has achieved with AEW in the past five years, but excited for what's in store in 2025.

"Our new arrangement signifies that AEW will make history as the first professional wrestling promotion to simulcast events weekly on top cable channels and a top streaming platform," said Khan.

The deal with WBD is worth $555 million, with AEW not only staying on TNT and TBS until 2027, but it will also see them simulcast their weekly shows on MAX, as well as the company's tape library being on-demand in the United States for the first time. "Variety" also noted that AEW is valued at over $2 billion, making it the third most valuable combat sports company behind the UFC and WWE.

WWE's President Nick Khan also made the list alongside TKO CEO Ari Emmanuel, TKO President and COO Mark Shapiro, and the Chief Financial Officer of TKO and WWE Andrew Schleimer for their deal with Netflix that is not only worth over $5 billion, but it will also see WWE receive the most global exposure ever.

"While the money is extraordinarily important, the downstream impact and ancillary benefits to being with the distributor and just south of 300 million homes globally was something that got us very excited," said Schleimer.