Matt Cardona On Wife Chelsea Green Winning WWE US Women's Title: 'She's Earned This'

Matt Cardona often references his wife, WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green, in a winking fashion on his social media, from joking about how much of their money he's spent on action figures, to even declaring himself holder of the Women's Tag Team Championship. Cardona took to social media to share his earnest thoughts about his wife's victory at Saturday Night's Main Event, where she was crowned the inaugural Women's United States Champion.

"Beyond proud of her. I can't even put into words how proud of her I am," Cardona said. "I wish I was there, Long Island, but I'm here, I'm working, she understands that. I saw this girl like get rejected from WWE, had to beg for tryouts, then got a job, then got fired, worked her ass off on the indies, then got back. So she's earned this. So I'm beyond proud she wore like one-legged tights, Zack Ryder style, did the Ruff Ryder on Long Island [his home town], so thanks, babe. I appreciate you."

Green won the Women's United States Champion by beating Michin in the final of the tournament on Saturday. The title is her first singles belt in WWE, previously only being a WWE Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Sonya Deville, and eventually Piper Niven. Green was released from WWE in 2021, spending time in both TNA Wrestling and Ring of Honor, and returned to the company in 2023 at the Royal Rumble.