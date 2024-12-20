Dominik Mysterio Brags About Getting More WWE TV Time In 2023 Than Cody Rhodes

Dominik Mysterio has quickly become one of the most featured stars in WWE. While he's become a bargaining chip between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley, he's still had a lot of television time to accompany their major storyline.

However, during an interview on "The Rich Eisen Show," Mysterio claimed he was a bigger star than Cody Rhodes in 2023, stating that he had far more TV time than the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

"I know, for a fact, I had more TV time than Cody that year because there's no way, (...) I was on 'NXT' constantly, and I did 'SmackDown,'" Mysterio said.

He also noted that he did snippets on "WWE Raw" while Rhodes only had two or three more matches than him in 2023. The star also explained that the fact that he was number two in terms of total matches across 2023 compared to Rhodes is "kinda crazy." Mysterio stated that he gained a lot of respect from the locker room due to his crazy work ethic in 2023, recalling how he would often fly up and down the country to make several television and house shows.

"But the grind for the time was definitely real," he added. "I'd stay in Orlando [on] Wednesday, and then — depending on if they needed me for TV– I'd fly out Thursday again, and that was constantly for, probably, a couple of months."

Mysterio also added that during all this time he was still reigning as the NXT North American Champion.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Rich Eisen Show" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.