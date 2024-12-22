AEW's Chris Jericho Says He's Not An ROH 'Nostalgia Guy,' He's Focused On The Present

Chris Jericho is now a two-time Ring of Honor champion. A former world champion in AEW and WWE, Jericho's attitude as a champion could be described as "above it," as he doesn't have much connection to the ROH brand, and the champion would seem to agree with that sentiment.

"I'm kinda the wrong guy to ask [about Ring of Honor history]," Jericho told "Busted Open Radio," noting that the WWE schedule meant he missed the promotion at its mid-00s peak. "It seemed like the extension of ECW ... and the lineage of guys who went through there were next level. Nostalgia-wise, I'm not a nostalgia guy. Maybe you might want to bring in some guys who used to work there but a lot of those guys are still in the business so maybe Bryan Danielson or someone like that. For me, it's more about what we're doing now."

Jericho said that he and ROH President Tony Khan are doing their best to get as much attention on ROH as possible, especially in the wake of AEW's new media deal with WBD.

"I've been on Ring of Honor three weeks in a row, I think it's the most press Ring of Honor has gotten [since his last title reign]," Jericho said. "Tony [Khan] has a plan for what he wants to do with it and I'm happy to be involved."

Jericho is set to defend his ROH World Championship against Matt Cardona at ROH Final Battle in the Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan, NY on December 20.