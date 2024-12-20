Former WWE Star Nic Nemeth Talks Upcoming TNA World Title Defense Against Joe Hendry

TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth is very aware that Joe Hendry has a tremendous story heading into his TNA World title match at Genesis. Hendry is a wrestler that TNA fans have been cheering through every up and down of his career and now Nemeth believes that it is his job to truly test Hendry's mettle.

"I don't hate him but I'm not just gonna roll over, and if I have to take away [Joe Hendry's big moment] to solidify a legacy of the show and the company and myself [I'm gonna do it]," Nemeth said Busted Open Radio. "This is his shot and if it doesn't happen here ... he's never gonna be world champion. Or does he get that win, pull it out, hold the title high, and have that moment where everyone's talking and everyone's cheering and it's just a little bit more real than it usually is?"

Hendry has not only been making a name for himself in TNA but also on WWE as he's been one of the talents most benefitted from TNA's crossover with "WWE NXT," where Hendry even challenged for the NXT title earlier this year, albeit coming up short to then-champion Ethan Page.

Hendry, who has also made a name for himself by topping the UK iTunes charts with his songs about himself and his belief in himself, has been a stalwart of TNA's main event scene, built organically from fan response. But he has yet to have his moment in the sun in the ring as he hasn't won a world title. His match with Nemeth will take place at TNA Genesis on January 19 in Garland, TX.