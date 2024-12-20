Tommy Dreamer Says This WWE Star Should Be Famous For The 'Truth Bomb'

Earlier this month, the CM Punk-Seth Rollins feud reignited as the latter confronted the former on "WWE Raw." The two have since continued to trade barbs, and this week physical blows, with Rollins notably calling out Punk, whom he once considered a friend, for "ghosting" after he left WWE in 2014. WWE alumni Tommy Dreamer assessed the ongoing course of this program on "Busted Open After Dark," including the recent promo work surrounding it.

"I know CM Punk is famous for the pipe bomb, but I want to say that Seth Rollins should now be famous for the truth bomb," Dreamer said, "because if I'm listening to these promos, I'm believing Seth Rollins. Again, I'm just going from a fan's point of view. I'm going from what I saw on television. I'm going as an analyst for what I saw on television tonight. Not going for the real stories, not going for behind the scenes. I'm just going from what I saw tonight. A lot of part of the CM Punk stuff was so long ago and I feel it is detrimental to the babyface-dom of CM Punk."

As pundits have pointed out, this WWE storyline has largely left fans divided as both Rollins and Punk are babyfaces. Furthermore, Punk and Rollins have presented two sides to the story, with Rollins also calling attention to the anti-WWE comments and route that Punk made following his company exit. Meanwhile, Punk notably labeled Rollins as a "second string" player, while also noting that a young Rollins previously asked Punk to train him for free.

