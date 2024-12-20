Chris Jericho Comments On Possibility Of AEW Signing Matt Cardona

Not many fans expected ROH Final Battle 2024 to have an ROH World Championship match between Chris Jericho and Matt Cardona, but the man formerly known as Zack Ryder in WWE has made it his mission to prove that he is the best wrestler not currently signed to a major promotion. However, that could potentially change, as reports of Cardona signing with AEW have circulated in recent weeks, with some speculation on whether AEW have already offered him a contract. Jericho was asked about AEW potentially signing the self-proclaimed "Deathmatch King" on the "Gabby AF" podcast, and he wouldn't be surprised if it happens.

"I mean, he's done such a great job of reinventing himself and turning himself into a star, and he's so much more of a performer and of an asset now as Matt Cardona than he ever was as Zack Ryder." Jericho compared Cardona's transformation to current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, who is virtually unrecognizable from the days he spent as Dean Ambrose in WWE. "Of course, he would be an asset, and I think he's done a great job since he showed up in AEW, and we've done a lot of stuff on Ring of Honor. Matt has done a great job."

Jericho closed by praising Cardona's recent match with Bryan Keith at the Winter Is Coming edition of "AEW Rampage," his promo ability, and the reactions the crowd has given him in recent weeks, with "The Nueve" seeing AEW picking Cardona up if he continues this run of form. "Who knows? Either way, he's done exactly what he needed to do to become more relevant than he's ever been, and to become a bigger star than he's ever been, and that's why he's in this position to begin with."

