Injury Update On TNA Star Alex Hammerstone

TNA star Alex Hammerstone is the latest wrestler to be struck down with a serious injury, as it has been confirmed that the 33-year old has undergone knee surgery, and will be out of action for several months. According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Hammerstone suffered the injury during the Thanksgiving Turkey Bowl match at the Turning Point event on November 29. However, he was still advertised for his scheduled three-way tag team match at Final Resolution until the day of the show, where it was officially confirmed that he had gone under the knife, with no word on how long Hammerstone will be out of action. With that said, Meltzer predicts that Hammerstone will be out of action for several months given the severity of his injury.

Hammerstone was scheduled to team up with Jake Something to take on the team of PCO and Sami Callihan, and The Rascalz, but Something preferred not to find a new partner for the match and instead fought by himself. Before his injury, Hammerstone had the highest-profile year of his career so far.

He made his debut for TNA at the company's Hard to Kill pay-per-view in January, at which he would lose a hard-hitting match to Josh Alexander, and was officially signed to a contract a few weeks later. Hammerstone would continue his feud with Alexander into the spring, culminating in a Last Man Standing match at Rebellion in April, before getting his first chance at gold at Emergence in August, competing in an Ultimate X match for the X-Division Championship. Hammerstone was also one of the many TNA stars to feature on WWE programming in 2024, with this partnership allowing Hammerstone to wrestle both Oba Femi and Tony D'Angelo in September.