TNA Signs Former MLW World Heavyweight Champion Following His Debut At Hard To Kill

Former MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone is now officially a part of the TNA Wrestling roster.

TNA announced on their social media that the ex-MLW star, who will now go by the ring name Hammerstone, has joined the promotion. Immediately after the announcement of his signing, the promotion also revealed that Hammerstone will once again face former Impact World Champion Josh Alexander at the Sacrifice pay-per-view on March 8.

The former MLW star had a short and simple message following his signing with TNA: "Time to get to work." Hammerstone bid goodbye to MLW last year and became a free agent on January 1, 2024, after a five-year run with the promotion. Hammerstone has already wrestled in TNA, with his first match after becoming a free agent coming at January's Hard To Kill pay-per-view, where he faced and lost to Alexander.

Hammerstone and Alexander previously battled each other at PPW's Battle in the Creek show in 2022, when they were MLW World Heavyweight Champion and Impact World Champion, respectively.

TNA has announced five other matches for the Sacrifice pay-per-view aside from the aforementioned Hammerstone-Alexander match, which includes Moose defending his TNA World Championship against Eric Young, Jordynne Grace putting her TNA Knockouts on the line against both Xia Brookside and Tasha Steelz, while Nic Nemeth — formerly Dolph Ziggler in WWE — is set to face Steve Maclin.