AEW Continental Classic Participant Wins ROH TV Title From Brian Cage At Final Battle

At ROH Final Battle, Brian Cage put his World TV title on the line in a Survival of the Fittest match, taking on AR Fox, Mark Davis, Willie Mack, Blake Christian, and Komander. Cage lost his title, and the man who won it could potentially carry it into the 2024 AEW Continental Classic.

Mack, who has been the center of some recently after he had concerns about working for ROH and accepting bookings in GCW, hit four consecutive Stunners, only to be eliminated by the champion. Davis eliminated Cage shortly thereafter, but was himself eliminated by Christian. The match ultimately came down to Christian and Komander, who finished Christian off with a shooting star press to become the new champion.

Komander nearly won the same title at last year's Final Battle. He is also currently competing in AEW's Continental Classic as a replacement for an injured Juice Robinson. Although he has zero points, he's reportedly made a great impression backstage.