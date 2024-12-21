Athena Extends Historic ROH Women's World Title Reign In Final Battle Main Event

Athena continues to make history as ROH Women's World Champion. On Friday night, she and Billie Starkz didn't just become the first women in ROH history to headline Hammerstein Ballroom — Athena also extended her already record-breaking reign, which now stands at 742 days as of this writing.

Athena faced her former protégé in a rematch of last year's Final Battle main event, which also saw her retain the title. Starkz dedicated the match to the inaugural Women of Honor Champion, Sumie Sakai, and wore her gear from that inaugural title match to the ring. Starkz and Athena quickly made the match feel personal; Starkz did an Alabama Slam off the apron and followed with a swanton from the middle rope. There was a ref bump which allowed Lexy Nair to slip the champion her microphone in a callback to last year, but Starkz was ready and countered. She also countered the O-Face relatively early in the match, but Athena hit the move in the closing sequence and pinned Starkz' shoulders to the mat for three to continue the "forever reign."

Next up for Athena? The Tokyo Dome. Last week, she beat Starkz, "Legit" Leyla Hirsch, and Women's TV Champion Red Velvet to qualify for the inaugural International Women's Cup at Wrestle Dynasty.