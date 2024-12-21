CM Punk Explains His WWE Feud With Seth Rollins: 'The Locker Room Is Only So Big'

While CM Punk got through his lengthy, heated feud with Drew McIntyre, the "Second City Saint" has had beef with Seth Rollins since the moment he first returned during WWE Survivor Series 2023. Punk recently appeared at the "Raw on Netflix Kickoff" event, where he explained why he's now gearing up for a feud with "The Visionary."

"I think I want to spend less time on the details and more on — again, history, this is just what happens when you get two guys in the business that — in a way — have no peers," Punk explained, pointing back to how, in history, two men who are similar will inevitably clash. "The locker room is only so big; it can only fit so many egos. There's a lot of talented people in the locker room, and a lot of times ... Sometimes it comes down to 'there's only room for one of us,'" Punk continued, saying that this is ultimately how he views the situation between him and Rollins. The two men are already set for their first match, which will take place during the inaugural "WWE Raw" on Netflix this coming January.

Elsewhere during his appearance at the Kickoff event, Punk also shared his excitement for WWE"s latest endeavor and harkened back to how pro wrestling has evolved over the years from territories to deals with Netflix today, and compared the jump to the streaming platform when wrestling originally made the jump to cable decades ago.

