WWE's Cody Rhodes Explains How He Disappointed Everyone At His High School Reunion

The WWE Championship has become a common sight in sports culture, with college and professional athletes receiving and taking pictures with WWE title belts after a championship victory. As a result, it's perhaps to be expected that despite a banner year from Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, his title has managed to outshine him. That face was made clear to Rhodes during his 20th high school reunion, which he discussed during a recent appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

"There are some, I guess, principal rules in sports entertainment, pro wrestling, and that evening I broke one: Always bring the belt," Rhodes said. "I didn't bring the belt. I don't know what was going through my mind."

Rhodes said that many of classmates (even those he didn't have the best relationship with in high school) recognized him from WrestleMania 40, where he defeated Roman Reigns to win his first WWE world title. They were initially excited to take a picture with the WWE Champion, but when Cody mentioned that he hadn't brought the title belt, that excitement seemed to melt away. The only people who ultimately took a picture with him (which was displayed for Fallon's audience) were members of the International Thespian Society, which Cody was involved with in high school.

"They didn't care, they didn't want the belt," Rhodes said. "They were real."