WWE CCO Paul Levesque Compares Current Roster, Global Appeal To Attitude Era

"The Game" continued to analyze WWE's depth, both on the main roster and throughout "WWE NXT," explaining that it's the most stacked group of athletes they've ever had. He also stated how impressed he is with what Shawn Michaels has created in "NXT" as Head of Creative, and how he feels that the future is promising for the entire company.

"This time I can look at the roster that we have and say I have never seen a roster of more talented men and women from top to bottom than we have right now. I have never seen this company have more global appeal than what we have right now, and with 'NXT' and the performance center and everything that Shawn Michaels and Matt Bloom and that team down there are creating week in and week out ... the future is incredibly bright and now with the biggest streaming service in the world as our partner, we become bigger than we have ever been before."

Triple H also promised the biggest stars and storylines when "Raw" on Netflix launches next year, while also stating that the road from January 6 to WrestleMania 41 will be like nothing fans have ever seen before.

