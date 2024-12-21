WWE CCO Paul Levesque Compares Current Roster, Global Appeal To Attitude Era
This past Wednesday, WWE presented their "Raw on Netflix Kickoff" show on YouTube, featuring appearances from CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Liv Morgan, and Rhea Ripley. WWE CCO Triple H opened the program, expressing his excitement for "WWE Raw's" transition to Netflix on January 6, and explaining why 2025 will mark one of the most impactful periods in company history. The "King of Kings" took time to reflect on his career in WWE, alluding to being part of the Attitude Era and feeling the same excitement about moving their programming to streaming.
"I've been fortunate enough to be a part of some pretty spectacular things in this business, some pretty spectacular eras, people bring up the Attitude Era a lot around what we do ... you know when something special is happening, in that time frame, while we were running hard and we were doing everything we were doing, but we knew pretty special was happening. Right now, something pretty special is happening."
Triple H believes that the biggest difference between the Attitude Era and the current era is sustainability, having the strength of a large global product as well as a fanbase that continues to grow week by week.
Triple H oversees WWE's roster
"The Game" continued to analyze WWE's depth, both on the main roster and throughout "WWE NXT," explaining that it's the most stacked group of athletes they've ever had. He also stated how impressed he is with what Shawn Michaels has created in "NXT" as Head of Creative, and how he feels that the future is promising for the entire company.
"This time I can look at the roster that we have and say I have never seen a roster of more talented men and women from top to bottom than we have right now. I have never seen this company have more global appeal than what we have right now, and with 'NXT' and the performance center and everything that Shawn Michaels and Matt Bloom and that team down there are creating week in and week out ... the future is incredibly bright and now with the biggest streaming service in the world as our partner, we become bigger than we have ever been before."
Triple H also promised the biggest stars and storylines when "Raw" on Netflix launches next year, while also stating that the road from January 6 to WrestleMania 41 will be like nothing fans have ever seen before.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WWE" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.