Report: AEW Legal Worker Accused Of Lying In Situation With Ex-Producer BJ Whitmer
Former AEW producer BJ Whitmer was fired from the company in June 2023 after being arrested and accused of strangling an ex-girlfriend, Jaime Hawn. Hawn has since posted a GoFundMe page detailing the series of events following Whitmer's attack, claiming that AEW legal counsel Chris Peck violated the terms of an NDA she signed with the company and lied to prosecutors and Whitmer's defense team by claiming her interactions with AEW were motivated purely by her desire for financial gain.
Hawn is now seeking financial assistance, stating that she is homeless and in danger of losing custody of her children after struggling in the wake of the assault. The details of the situation were summarized by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.
According to Hawn, she informed former AEW Chief Legal Officer Megha Parekh about the situation with Whitmer shortly after his arrest. Hawn had largely positive things to say about her interactions with Parekh, and Whitmer was let go the same morning as he was arraigned on strangulation and burglary charges.
Hawn's correspondence with Parekh continued, with the former AEW executive offering information on further support options, both financially and through initiatives such as job interview mentorship. However, things soon changed when Parekh took a step back from her role with AEW and Hawn began corresponding with Peck.
Jaime Hawn Details Timeline Of Interactions With AEW
Upon first speaking with Chris Peck, Jaime Hawn said he claimed he was unable to review any record of her interactions with Parekh and wished to have Hawn recount her story from the beginning. Hawn later learned from email interactions with Parekh the following month that all of the messages between Hawn and Parekh were saved and forwarded to Peck. During their conversation, which took place in October 2023, Hawn said that Parekh apologized for the awkward transition in contact points and was surprised to learn that Peck wasn't being helpful.
Peck is alleged to have asked Hawn to forward all evidence of abuse she'd suffered since 2021 if she wished to continue receiving any support from AEW and continuing to advocate for better domestic violence prevention in wrestling. Hawn continued discussing financial support options with Peck, and when Hawn brought up possibly receiving help with paying rent, she alleges that Peck changed his tone and began pushing for a one-time settlement to make the situation go away. It was at this point that Hawn says her relationship with AEW became more contested.
Hawn Accuses Peck Of Breaching NDA, AEW Declines To Comment
Jaime Hawn's next meeting with the company saw AEW bring in outside legal representation, and Hawn claims that this lawyer accused her of attempting to "threaten AEW with intentions for financial gain." Shortly after this meeting, Hawn received an email from Chris Peck telling her that she would have to sign an NDA in order to receive financial compensation.
After reviewing the NDA, Hawn reached out to Peck and discovered that he had been in contact with BJ Whitmer's legal team, who wanted details on the financial assistance she had requested from AEW. Hawn then signed the NDA with the understanding that the details would not be disclosed in court unless ordered under subpoena. She now accuses Peck of providing false information to Whitmer's defense team, breaking the terms of the NDA in the process. Dave Meltzer stated that he contacted AEW for comment regarding the story, but the company had not responded by the time his newsletter went out.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.