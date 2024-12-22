Report: AEW Legal Worker Accused Of Lying In Situation With Ex-Producer BJ Whitmer

Former AEW producer BJ Whitmer was fired from the company in June 2023 after being arrested and accused of strangling an ex-girlfriend, Jaime Hawn. Hawn has since posted a GoFundMe page detailing the series of events following Whitmer's attack, claiming that AEW legal counsel Chris Peck violated the terms of an NDA she signed with the company and lied to prosecutors and Whitmer's defense team by claiming her interactions with AEW were motivated purely by her desire for financial gain.

Hawn is now seeking financial assistance, stating that she is homeless and in danger of losing custody of her children after struggling in the wake of the assault. The details of the situation were summarized by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

According to Hawn, she informed former AEW Chief Legal Officer Megha Parekh about the situation with Whitmer shortly after his arrest. Hawn had largely positive things to say about her interactions with Parekh, and Whitmer was let go the same morning as he was arraigned on strangulation and burglary charges.

Hawn's correspondence with Parekh continued, with the former AEW executive offering information on further support options, both financially and through initiatives such as job interview mentorship. However, things soon changed when Parekh took a step back from her role with AEW and Hawn began corresponding with Peck.