Bully Ray Explains Issue With Darby Allin & Will Ospreay's AEW Match

Even though Will Ospreay claims that no one is on his level, he finally met his match on "AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash," when Darby Allin beat him at his own game to earn an additional three points in the Continental Classic Tournament Gold League. The match saw Ospreay hit a Styles Clash off the apron and Allin countering his most ruthless finisher, the Stormbreaker, with a Scorpion Death Drop, followed by two Coffin Drops to secure his victory. For many in the crowd, their tangle was the match of the night. While WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray agrees with the excitement this contest brought, his main complaint was the resiliency seen by Allin after taking several key blows in the match.

"Now, I don't know about you, but to me, the Styles Clash from a bigger Will Ospreay on to a smaller Darby Allin...and a jumping OsCutter should be enough to put the smaller opponent away. But it wasn't," Ray noted on "Busted Open After Dark."

Ray believes Ospreay should have toned down the number of finishers he used on Wednesday to add more credibility to the match. This is especially true now that Ospreay has moved into the heavyweight division and has a more robust arsenal.

"So, I would have done a couple of things. I would have either had Ospreay throw him back in the ring, or I would have taken out the OsCutter, just to give it a little bit more credibility. Because I think the Styles Clash of the four and the OsCutter is just too damn strong...Nonetheless, a very fun, very exciting match from Ospreay and Darby."

