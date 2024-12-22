AEW's Jim Ross Discusses Queen Of The Ring, Biopic For WWE Hall Of Famer Mildred Burke

WWE Hall of Famer Mildred Burke carved her name out in the wrestling industry before women had a large role to play in the sport. A biopic set around the life of Burke, "Queen of the Ring," is slated for release in March 2025, and AEW's Jim Ross has been involved in the film as its executive producer. Speaking on his "Grilling JR" podcast, Ross looked back on the life of Burke and explained why it's important to tell her story.

"When I saw the premier in L.A. a while back, I was just overwhelmed," Ross recalled. "It was just so authentic, so real, it was a great story of a single mom that just loved wrestling." The veteran announcer also praised Burke's ability as an athlete, and described her as a special woman who overcame several personal issues in her life. "At one time she was the top sport entertainer in the world, and it's just f**king great, so I hope everybody will check it out when it comes out March 7."

Emily Bett Rickards is set to take on the role of Burke in the biopic, and in October, sat down with Wrestling Inc. for an exclusive interview about her role. Rickards claimed that she'd never heard of Burke before reading the script for the biopic, but that the story it told was emotional and real enough to her. Before filming the biopic, the star admitted that she had no wrestling experience, but that Burke's story inspired her so much she felt connected to her.

