Teddy Long Analyzes Miro Aka Rusev's Struggles In Both WWE & AEW

AEW star Miro (formerly known as Rusev in WWE) has yet to reach the next level and become a world champion. A former AEW TNT Champion and three-time WWE United States Champion, there is wonder as to what has kept Miro back from winning a main event title. WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long gave his thoughts on Miro on "Sportskeeda WrestleBinge."

"You gotta look at it like this too: he was in WWE, the same thing kinda happened there, they went sour on him. Now he's in AEW and the same thing is happening there. Now, I got to wonder, is it Rusev? Is it him that's stopping his success 'cause something is got to be wrong," Long said. "How can you go from one company to another company and this other company does the same thing to you that the company you just left? So, it might be him too, you know what I mean? We just don't really know."

Long's co-host Mac Davis mentioned that he has heard of Miro maybe being a little difficult to work with. Miro has seemingly been clashing with AEW co-founder Tony Khan, being unhappy that he was almost left off of the All In London 2023 event. "God's Favorite Champion," as he refers himself as, also reportedly asked for his release from AEW back in September, which has not been granted.

"Like I said, if the same thing is happening with a guy in two different places, then it's got to be him," Long remarked. "I talked to him too, he was a super nice guy. But like I said, some guys."

