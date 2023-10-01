Why Miro Reportedly Had To 'Compromise' With Tony Khan To Appear At AEW All In

AEW's All In was a historic show that every wrestler on the roster wanted to be part of, and that included Miro, who had to passionately plead to Tony Khan to be part of the event at Wembley Stadium, according to Fightful Select.

Miro turned up as part of the Zero-Hour pre-show which aired on YouTube on the night as part of an unannounced segment with his former rival Powerhouse Hobbs. The two men confronted each other to continue their angle at the time in what ended up being a contract signing to make their eventual match at All In one week later official. Evidently, Miro was desperate to be part of the historic show in London, England, and a compromise was made between him and Khan to make the segment happen.

It was not noted exactly what the compromise was to make it happen, but the segment was seemingly a success, with the hard-hitting surprise contract signing between him and Hobbs proving to be incredibly popular with fans and critics alike. The match that followed at All Out led to the debut of Miro's real-life wife CJ Perry. Her arrival has complicated matters for the Bulgarian star, as she hopes to manage her husband and former AEW TNT Champion, but Miro has yet to accept her help, having renounced his wife and his god earlier this summer.

Miro is not scheduled to make any form of appearance at AEW's WrestleDream this weekend, and it remains to be seen what is next for the "Redeemer" moving forward with the company.