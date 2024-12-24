AEW Star Kris Statlander Reflects On Match Against Mercedes Mone

At AEW Full Gear, Kris Statlander fell short in her quest to regain the TBS Championship from Mercedes Mone. Still, she remains pleased with the performance she delivered, which is now a part of the longest women's match in All Elite Wrestling history. During a recent interview with "Interstate 70 Sports Media," Statlander looked back on the respective title match.

"It's definitely one of my most difficult challenges and obviously I did not win, so there's still a lot to learn from that,' Statlander said. "I don't even think necessarily the length of a match has anything to do with how good it is. We were able to tell a story and we were able to captivate an audience in a way that I guess people are saying has never been done before.

"I am just genuinely proud to have been able to put on that performance. I'm proud to have hung in there with one of the best in the world. Hopefully next time it happens, I'm able to come out on top and prove that I am also one of the best in the world."

Just over a month out from Full Gear, Statlander has another opportunity to recapture the TBS Championship when she faces Mone at AEW Worlds End. This rematch comes after Statlander issued a challenge to "The CEO" on "AEW Collision." In doing so, Statlander also noted that she hoped to right some of the wrongs that occurred after she lost the TBS Championship at last year's Full Gear event.

