Sami Zayn Recalls Taking Late WWE Star's Finisher In Decades-Past Return To Wrestling

Nowadays, Sami Zayn is known as one of the most beloved stars of WWE and a former Intercontinental Champion. Back in 2004, however, he was sometimes known as indie star Big Larry, whom he describes as "rubber-bally." During a recent interview with "In The Kliq," Zayn recalled one of his memorable moments as Big Larry, specifically when he took a powerbomb from the late Sid Vicious, who marked his official return to the ring after suffering a fractured tibia and fibula three years earlier.

"When he powerbombed me, I wanted to give it everything I had, so I attacked the mat," Zayn said. "I got as high as I could for him. I got as light as I could. The energy was so magical. I was like this is going to be the craziest power bomb of all time.

"When I took that powerbomb, I legitimately thought that I took it so well that I bounced back onto my feet. Then again, that character that I was playing was like a rubber ball, spazzy type thing, and it was a battle royal. I thought I bounced back on my feet and in one fluid motion eliminated myself from the battle royal. Well upon watching the footage back, I know it appears like I just take the powerbomb, get up and leave, but I swear to God, at the time, I thought he gave it to me with such impact."

The match in reference was a tag team royal rumble at a June 2004 Internet Wrestling Syndicate event, in which Vicious, real name Sid Eudy, emerged as PCO's mystery tag team partner and later won the match itself. Meanwhile, Zayn teamed with his T-UNIT stablemate Dolla Bill.

