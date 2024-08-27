PCO Looks Back On Sid Vicious' Gruesome Injury, Living With Late WCW & WWE Star

As the wrestling world continues to mourn the passing of Sid Eudy, his long-time friend Carl Ouellet, now known as PCO, looks back on some of his personal and professional memories with Eudy.

One of the most memorable, albeit gruesome, occurred at the 2001 WCW Sin pay-per-view, when Scott Steiner defended his WCW World Heavyweight Championship against Jeff Jarrett, Road Warrior Animal, and Eudy, who performed under the name of Sid Vicious at the time. Amidst the action, Eudy looked to nail Steiner with a big boot off the second rope. Upon his descent, however, Eudy fractured both his tibia and fibula, resulting in a graphic visual of Eudy's left leg awkwardly dangling from the break. During a recent appearance on "Busted Open Radio," PCO recalled this as a life-altering accident for Eudy.

"After his accident, he was very, very different," PCO said. "He would change his mind all the time. He was very confused. I don't think he ever, ever accepted the injury. I don't want to put the blame on anybody, but he felt like he was forced to do that scissor kick, that bomb kick or whatever. He wanted to just give a straight up big boot. He didn't want to jump and do the scissor [kick]. He wanted to jump, but just do a straight, normal big boot. [WCW officials and Eudy] had an argument in the back. 'Nah it's going to be nicer,' and blah, blah, blah. Then that happened, and that changed the whole course of his life."

According to PCO, the aftermath of Eudy's injury came with a series of mental and physical challenges. One of the physical ramifications was the extreme pain that followed Eudy's surgery, which saw doctors place a long, steel rod into his leg. From there, PCO noted that Eudy faced an extensive rehabilitation process.

Eventually, Eudy was cleared for in-ring action, and subsequently returned as PCO's mystery tag team partner at a June 2004 Internet Wrestling Syndicate event.