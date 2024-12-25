Mina Shirakawa Reflects On AEW Dynamite Main Event Match Against Mariah May

They have been partners, they have been friends, and at times they were closer than a lot of sisters, but at the "Winter is Coming "edition of "AEW Dynamite," the relationship between Mariah May and Mina Shirakawa finally boiled over. The two women fought over May's AEW Women's World Championship, with May picking up the victory, only for her win to be overshadowed by the surprise return of Toni Storm. During an interview with Denise Salcedo, Shirakawa was asked about the match with May, and while she felt a lot of pressure being in the main event of "Dynamite," she is very sad that she lost.

"I have the pressure for the main event because this was live, and many girls want to be the main event...I had pressure, stress, but I did it, but I lost. I was sad because I lost, but [the] more sad thing was being beaten by Mariah May. So because me and Mariah made a unit in Japan that was Club Venus, so we had a strong bond between us, so I have never imagined the bond was broken, so I'm so sad. But, I decided I don't [like] being...next to her, I decided opponent, opposite side, so I have to beat her up in the future."

Shirakawa will be hoping that she can turn her fortunes around on January 5 when she challenges Mercedes Mone for the NJPW STRONG Women's Championship at Wrestle Dynasty. The match mark the first time either woman has wrestled at the Tokyo Dome, although it was the building were Mone debuted her "CEO" character back at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 in 2023.

